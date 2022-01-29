One EKY veterinarian expects a certain disease to increase among animals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leptospirosis is a disease primarily seen in dogs, but it can also be contracted by humans.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects liver and kidney function. It is contracted through the contaminated urine of a wild animal.

Once an inside animal has the disease, it can then be passed on to their owner.

“Its something I suspect we may have more of that than we even realize because there’s not a lot of tests we can do in-house for that,” said Dr. Danika Harvey at the Appalachian Animal Hospital.

However, Dr. Harvey said you can get your pets vaccinated against this disease.

“That is something that we make sure is part of our vaccination protocol, but the immunity on that one is very short lived so that’s something that really, in a rural area like this should be every year,” she said.

If your pet is feverish, is vomiting, or looks yellow in color, contact your veterinarian to see what you need to do to get them tested for Leptospirosis.

