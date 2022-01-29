Advertisement

Ky. attorney general files motion for redistricting hearing

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge will hear arguments next week on the motion to stop new political boundaries from taking effect.

The Kentucky Democratic Party originally sued, after lawmakers overrode some governor vetoes to make the new districts official.

This latest motion is from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office ahead of more action from the KDP.

The goal is to have a judge make a ruling on the new districts.

That hearing is expected to be next Wednesday in Franklin Circuit Court.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless
Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
London Police Officer Travis Hurley died Thursday Night, January 27, 2022
‘Because if there’s a heaven, he is there’: Officer Travis Hurley remembered
Winter Weather Advisory
Another round of snow showers to end the work week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter
Sheriff: Man wanted for allegedly shooting his brother arrested
31-year-old Jesse Karr was said to have escaped custody at Highlands ARH.
Prestonsburg Police looking for escaped inmate
Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
1957 flood
WYMT Special Program: 1957 Flood