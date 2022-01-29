KSP Trooper from Post 9 Pikeville receives lifesaving award

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper with Post 9 Pikeville received the lifesaving award during the 2021 Sworn Awards.

Trooper Colbert Maynard responded to a medical emergency in Pike County.

When Trooper Maynard arrived, he saw a woman in distress due to a possible seizure.

After Maynard got to the woman and put her on the floor for safety, he discovered the woman was choking.

Trooper Maynard was able to remove the obstruction, and the woman started breathing.

Maynard brought over a fan to provide the woman fresh oxygen and comforted her until an EMS crew arrived.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.