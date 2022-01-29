Advertisement

Johnson County officials open warming center to help those in need

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville-Johnson County Emergency Management and other county and city officials wanted to make a difference for people who may need a bit of extra help during winter weather.

“The city and county government formed a task force to try to come up with some ideas and solutions to our homeless population here in the county and the city of Paintsville,” said Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure.

One step to help the homeless population was to open a warming center, but, officials say it is there for anyone who may need it.

“You never know when somebody could have an issue, or their power has gone out, you know whatever the case may be,” said McClure. “If anybody needs a place to get warm, the warming center is for that.”

The center is located in the heart of Paintsville, at 342 Second Street, just across the street from Paintsville Elementary School. The center not only offers a place to warm up, but also has hot coffee, snacks, and, on Saturday, Jan 29, a homemade lunch from a local church at 11 a.m.

“Every Saturday they try to provide a hot lunch to people in the community,” said McClure. “People that need a hot lunch, or they’re homeless, or, whatever the case may be.”

The warming center will be open on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is also in need of volunteers. To volunteer, call Paintsville-Johnson County Emergency Management at 606-789-3517.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
Winter Weather Advisory
Another round of snow showers to end the work week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some
The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday...
Snow chance looms ahead of another warmup

Latest News

Still image from a home movie captured on January 29, 1957 shows the extent of flood waters in...
Saturday marks 65 years since devastating flood
1957 flood
WYMT Special Program: 1957 Flood
Officials are reminding the public how to stay safe during winter weather events and frigid...
‘Stay safe out there’: Johnson County officials give winter weather safety tips
road
‘Stay safe out there’: Johnson County officials give winter weather safety tips - 6pm
Fire Engines at 6pm
Fire Engines at 6pm