Johnson County officials open warming center to help those in need

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville-Johnson County Emergency Management and other county and city officials wanted to make a difference for people who may need a bit of extra help during winter weather.

“The city and county government formed a task force to try to come up with some ideas and solutions to our homeless population here in the county and the city of Paintsville,” said Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure.

One step to help the homeless population was to open a warming center, but, officials say it is there for anyone who may need it.

“You never know when somebody could have an issue, or their power has gone out, you know whatever the case may be,” said McClure. “If anybody needs a place to get warm, the warming center is for that.”

The center is located in the heart of Paintsville, at 342 Second Street, just across the street from Paintsville Elementary School. The center not only offers a place to warm up, but also has hot coffee, snacks, and, on Saturday, Jan 29, a homemade lunch from a local church at 11 a.m.

“Every Saturday they try to provide a hot lunch to people in the community,” said McClure. “People that need a hot lunch, or they’re homeless, or, whatever the case may be.”

The warming center will be open on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is also in need of volunteers. To volunteer, call Paintsville-Johnson County Emergency Management at 606-789-3517.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.