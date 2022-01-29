Advertisement

How shoveling snow can increase the risk of heart attacks

By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As pretty views of freshly fallen snow captivate us, the reality sets in when we are stuck in our homes and need to shovel it out.

This activity can be dangerous and deadly if you are not prepared. Hundreds of heart attacks are reported each year from snow shoveling.

“To shovel snow, it’s kinda like running on a treadmill; you are exerting yourself, and in addition to the exertion, just the activity of picking up the snow, the weather is a little colder, so your blood pressure tends to go up. Your blood vessels tend to constrict,” said Dr. Foxx, a family practice physician in Lexington.

If you are over 45, overweight, and have a history of heart disease and more factors, this activity can put you at increased risk for a heart attack while shoveling snow.

“All of those things can affect your vascular system and your heart, so you outta think twice about is this a risk I am willing to take,” said Dr. Foxx.

He also says it’s essential to stay hydrated and wear warm but not constrictive clothing. Also, to take plenty of breaks.

" With any activity, you want to pace yourself, do what is necessary, maybe do it in increments. Small things at a time”, said Dr. Foxx.

If you start to experience distress while shoveling, make sure you go back to a warm place to monitor your symptoms.

“Now if they don’t go away, they persist, that you become more, the chest pain persists, you get short of breath, and you’re getting worse instead of better, that’s a 911 call,” said Dr. Foxx

If you can, the best situation is to stay inside and let the snow melt completely, so the risk is mitigated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

