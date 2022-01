RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan Green Dragons are going to the semifinals of the All “A” Classic.

Harlan managed to survive a tough Bracken County team, 63-58 in overtime to advance.

Jordan Akal scored 28 points in the win.

The Green Dragons will take on Breathitt County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.