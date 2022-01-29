Advertisement

Friday’s scores across the Eastern Kentucky mountains

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS

Barbourville 47, Lynn Camp 44

Corbin 79, Whitley County 63

Harlan 63, Bracken County 58 OT (All “A” Classic Quarterfinals)

Jackson County 69, Oneida Baptist 47

Knox Central 94, Pineville 51

Pikeville 46, Murray 40 (All “A” Classic Quarterfinals)

Pulaski County 64, Somerset 37

Rockcastle County 71, Danville 62

Wayne County 56, Southwestern 51

Williamsburg 59, Model 47

GIRLS

Bell County 77, Lynn Camp 41

Knox Central 59, Pineville 24

McCeary Central 64, Williamsburg 42

Model 43, Barbourville 40

Owen County 44, Jackson County 31 (All “A” Classic Quarterfinals)

Pikeville 49, West Carter 47 (All “A” Quarterfinals)

Pulaski County 53, Somerset 42

Shelby Valley 57, Rockcastle County 51

Southwestern 64, Belfry 48

