Friday’s scores across the Eastern Kentucky mountains

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS
Barbourville 47, Lynn Camp 44
Harlan 63, Bracken County 58 OT (All “A” Classic Quarterfinals)
Jackson County 69, Oneida Baptist 47
Knox Central 94, Pineville 51
Pikeville 46, Murray 40 (All “A” Classic Quarterfinals)
Pulaski County 64, Somerset 37
Rockcastle County 71, Danville 62
Wayne County 56, Southwestern 51
Williamsburg 59, Model 47
GIRLS
Bell County 77, Lynn Camp 41
Knox Central 59, Pineville 24
McCeary Central 64, Williamsburg 42
Model 43, Barbourville 40
Owen County 44, Jackson County 31 (All “A” Classic Quarterfinals)
Pikeville 49, West Carter 47 (All “A” Quarterfinals)
Pulaski County 53, Somerset 42
Shelby Valley 57, Rockcastle County 51
Southwestern 64, Belfry 48
