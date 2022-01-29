Advertisement

Four mountain teams competing in All “A” Classic semifinals

Harlan's Jordan Akal defending Barbourville's Ty Clark in the 13th Region All "A" Classic final...
Harlan's Jordan Akal defending Barbourville's Ty Clark in the 13th Region All "A" Classic final on Jan. 11, 2022.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a big day at EKU for four mountain teams.

Both the Pikeville boys and girls as well as the Harlan and Breathitt County boys teams will be competing for a spot in the All “A” Classic championship.

After sweeping Murray and West Carter, the Pikeville basketball squads will face Owensboro Catholic on the girls side (1:30 p.m. tip) and Evangel Christian (3 p.m.) on the boys side.

Harlan took an overtime winner of Bracken County and Breathitt County cruised past Covington Holy Cross to set up an All-Mountain semifinal set to tip at 5:30 p.m.

