Four mountain teams competing in All “A” Classic semifinals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a big day at EKU for four mountain teams.

Both the Pikeville boys and girls as well as the Harlan and Breathitt County boys teams will be competing for a spot in the All “A” Classic championship.

After sweeping Murray and West Carter, the Pikeville basketball squads will face Owensboro Catholic on the girls side (1:30 p.m. tip) and Evangel Christian (3 p.m.) on the boys side.

Harlan took an overtime winner of Bracken County and Breathitt County cruised past Covington Holy Cross to set up an All-Mountain semifinal set to tip at 5:30 p.m.

