Flu, COVID-19 cases increase across Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Pike County are noticing an increase in flu cases across the county.

According to Pike County Health Department officials, Pike County has the third highest number of lab-confirmed flu cases in Kentucky.

“Please remember to get your flu shot,” officials said on Facebook.

Pike County is also experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, 174 new cases of COVID were confirmed in the county.

The incidence rate in Pike County now sits at 187.1.

The mortality rate for Pike County is at 1.6%, which is greater than the nationwide mortality rate of 1.2%, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine.

Officials encourage getting vaccinated to protect yourself from the virus.

