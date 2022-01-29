Dry weekend ahead, above-average temperatures on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cold and snowy end to the work week, we begin to dry out and warm up this weekend and into next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, we stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. It will be another cold night but not as cold as last night. Lows fall into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

On Sunday, we remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs warm nicely into the mid-40s by the afternoon.

The forecast remains quiet into Sunday night. We stay dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

Above-Average Temperatures Next Week

Warmer temperatures stick around for much of next week.

This dry streak continues into Monday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid-40s.

On Tuesday, clouds increase across the mountains, but we remain dry. Temperatures soar into the mid-50s by the afternoon!

Our next chance of rain looks to come on Wednesday. We stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs stay in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Showers look to continue into Thursday. We could see a changeover to some wintry weather towards the end of the event, but models are not agreeing on this yet, so we will keep an eye on that and keep you posted.

One thing is certain, some very cold air will return. Temperatures start in the upper-50s Thursday morning then fall into the upper-20s by the afternoon!

We could see a stray shower or snow shower on Friday morning, but most of us stay dry. Highs will be much cooler. Temperatures top out in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Lows fall into the upper-teens.

