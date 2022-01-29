City talks snow removal plan after snow squalls cause traffic jams, collisions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington underwent another round of snow Friday night causing traffic delays and crashes yesterday evening and overnight.

Between 5 p.m. Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday, police responded to more than 100 collisions.

The snow came during the start of a busy weekend, with a lot of drivers out and about.

Lexington Streets and Roads Division Director Rob Allen said the city roads were pretreated with brine. He said the bitterly cold temperatures can slow the snow melting process, even with salt on the ground.

In a written response to WKYT, Allen said, “There were two precipitation events and two hazardous weather advisories [Friday,] he said. “The second event occurred around 5 p.m. along with plunging temperatures. The artic temperatures then and now drastically slow the melting properties of salt and additives.”

Drivers we talked to had different experiences on the roads. Eric Elam said many people had challenges getting out of his neighborhood.

“The side roads, they were plowed, however, when they plow them overnight, and then it gets cold like this it freezes,” Elam said. “Right now it’s a solid sheet of ice, I could ice skate on it right now. It’s very slick.”

Some drivers travelling from out of state said they noticed a difference in road conditions when they drove through Lexington.

“Even with all wheel drive vehicle, I could still feel the tires break loose here and there,” Brad Bergstrom said. He drove from Chicago to Lexington. “We have to be careful of course, we have to be smart drivers, but the town, the city, the state can also help out making us safer.”

Bergstrom said he got caught in slippery conditions. He said he’s used to seeing more salt on the roads.

“I’ll be honest this seems not a whole lot, but we have all the salt in the world as you can see by my car, but here I didn’t feel like there was almost anything out there. There was a lot more icing on the roads than I would’ve expected with this amount of snowfall,” he said.

Lexington police confirmed officers responded to a total of 123 collisions between 5 p.m. Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday. Of those collisions, 14 resulted in injuries and 109 were non-injury.

“I was coming up Man O’ War and the car stopped in front of me, I went to stop, the car behind me couldn’t stop, spun out behind me then hit the curb, and another car hit them,” Elam said.

Allen said the city uses about 40 plows and other heavy equipment to clear snow. He said contractors were not used initially by the city or state because of the low amount of snow predicted.

“This has a minimal impact on LFUCG and treatment operations. A snowplow can treat around 30 miles a shift. We treat around 1,400 miles of ranked roads in our plan. The plan is designed to be completed within 36 hours after precipitation stops,” Allen wrote.

Drivers said they’ll continue to travel cautiously as the winter weather continues.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.