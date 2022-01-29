Advertisement

City of Bowling Green to use GMA’s $50,000 donation to offer free Uber rides to tornado survivors

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new partnership between the City of Bowling Green and HOTEL INC will soon be assisting victims impacted by the tornadoes with their transportation needs.

HOTEL INC has recently partnered with the City of Bowling Green to address the lasting effects of the December tornadoes. They are partnering with victims impacted by the tornadoes to address the mid and long term facets of their recovery.

Through the partnership, tornado survivors will be utilizing Uber vouchers. These vouchers will assist victims with getting to work, school, medical appointments, the grocery store, religious services, and to any tornado recovery appointments.

The money for this new initiative comes from Good Morning America’s $50,000 check given to the City of Bowling Green last month.

The application and other documents will be available on the HOTEL INC website by Monday, January 31.

Applications will be reviewed Tuesday-Thursday beginning February 1st.

