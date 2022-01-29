Advertisement

Church in Whitesburg hosts food box giveaway

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A food box giveaway was held Saturday by a church in Whitesburg.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Forgiven Ministries gave away 42 boxes to families in Letcher County.

Hosting a giveaway once a month, Pastor Aaron Profitt said they typically see around 60 to 100 families.

He added it is all about spreading the word of God and helping low-income families in the area.

“We see a lot of the elderly crowd that comes in and it’s important for them that they need the extra help,” Profitt said. “It’s also important to us as a church just to be able to help people and get the word of God out. That’s our main focus, our main goal.”

Profitt said any amount not donated, is stored away for emergency situations.

The next giveaway will be February 26th at 10 a.m.

