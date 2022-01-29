Advertisement

Breathitt County beats Covington Holy Cross 75-59 in Boys All “A” Classic

By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats of Breathitt County are moving on.

They took down Covington Holy Cross 75-59 in the quarterfinals of the Boys All “A” Classic Friday night.

The Bobcats will take on another mountain team, the Harlan Green Dragons, in the boys semifinal Saturday afternoon in Richmond; a rematch of a game earlier this year in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

Breathitt County and Harlan will tip-off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

