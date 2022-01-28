Veterinarian and animal shelter worker give tips on how to prevent your animals from going missing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several factors can contribute to an animal going missing.

Dr. Danika Harvey at the Appalachian Animal Hospital in Hazard gave some common reasons as to why animals run off.

Harvey said animals that are not spayed or neutered are more likely to roam off because they feel the urge to chase wildlife or they smell a mate and try to find them.

She said spaying or neutering your animal is a good way to keep them close by.

“Once they wander out of their area, things can happen to them,” said Harvey. “We see a lot that are hit by cars, we see a lot that are shot. Males tend to fight amongst each other and unfortunately, if they go on other peoples property, jump on their dogs, things happen to them.”

Dr. Harvey added that investing in proper fencing, microchipping your animal and keeping a close eye on them when you let them outside are just a few more ways to keep your pet safe and to keep them from going missing.

Board Chairman of the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, Tammy Noble, said if your animal goes missing, its important to contact your local shelter as soon as possible so they can help you get the word out.

