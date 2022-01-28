Advertisement

Thursday’s scores across the Eastern Kentucky mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS

Belfry 77, Phelps 37

Breathitt County 62, Lyon County 60 (All “A” Classic First Round)

Buckhorn 86, Red Bird 56

Corbin 83, Harlan County 78

Cordia 86, Clay County 67

East Ridge 59, Shelby Valley 48

Elliott County 57, Morgan County 39

Harlan 47, Campbellsville 41 (All “A” Classic First Round)

Hazard 69, Leslie County 34

Pikeville 64, Owensboro Catholic 51 (All “A” Classic First Round)

GIRLS

Breathitt County 51, Magoffin County 38

Danville 101, North Laurel 76

Harlan County 55, Clay County 50

Lee County 50, Wolfe County 46

Leslie County 58, Hazard 23

Letcher Central 59, Perry Central 53

Owsley County 89, Oneida Baptist 27

Paintsville 57, East Ridge 24

Phelps 57, June Buchanan 43

Pineville 66, Lynn Camp 25

Shelby Valley 64, Jenkins 29

South Laurel 72, Bell County 63

