Thursday’s scores across the Eastern Kentucky mountains
BOYS
Belfry 77, Phelps 37
Breathitt County 62, Lyon County 60 (All “A” Classic First Round)
Buckhorn 86, Red Bird 56
Corbin 83, Harlan County 78
Cordia 86, Clay County 67
East Ridge 59, Shelby Valley 48
Elliott County 57, Morgan County 39
Harlan 47, Campbellsville 41 (All “A” Classic First Round)
Hazard 69, Leslie County 34
Pikeville 64, Owensboro Catholic 51 (All “A” Classic First Round)
GIRLS
Breathitt County 51, Magoffin County 38
Danville 101, North Laurel 76
Harlan County 55, Clay County 50
Lee County 50, Wolfe County 46
Leslie County 58, Hazard 23
Letcher Central 59, Perry Central 53
Owsley County 89, Oneida Baptist 27
Paintsville 57, East Ridge 24
Phelps 57, June Buchanan 43
Pineville 66, Lynn Camp 25
Shelby Valley 64, Jenkins 29
South Laurel 72, Bell County 63
