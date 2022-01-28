Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run unopposed for Kentucky’s 82nd House District seat

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Nick Wilson, a Republican, will run unopposed for the 82nd House District seat after no Republican or Democrat challengers filed for the election.

The seat is currently held by Representative Regina Huff, who announced she will not seek reelection in November. The 82nd district includes parts of Laurel and Whitley Counties.

Rep. Huff served in the General Assembly since 2011 and endorsed Wilson in the 2022 election.

Wilson currently serves as an assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties. He won season 37 of CBS’s castaway contest show, Survivor, and finished in season 40.

