Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run unopposed for Kentucky’s 82nd House District seat

Nick Wilson, along with other castaways, were at KSBar and Grill to watch the premiere of Survivor Season 40: Winners at War.(WKYT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Nick Wilson, a Republican, will run unopposed for the 82nd House District seat after no Republican or Democrat challengers filed for the election.

The seat is currently held by Representative Regina Huff, who announced she will not seek reelection in November. The 82nd district includes parts of Laurel and Whitley Counties.

Rep. Huff served in the General Assembly since 2011 and endorsed Wilson in the 2022 election.

Wilson currently serves as an assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties. He won season 37 of CBS’s castaway contest show, Survivor, and finished in season 40.

