Southeastern Kentucky veteran gets specially trained service dog

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Williamsburg was recently placed with a specially trained service dog, thanks to America’s VetDogs.

Thomas Eidschun, who served in the Army for 28 years, was placed with Allan, his service dog.

Allan has been trained to help with symptoms of PTSD. He is also able to get dropped phones, interrupt nightmares, turn lights on and off, and provide comfort in different situations.

Eidschun is the founder of ‘Resiliant Knights’, a nonprofit group that helps military veterans transition back into civilian life.

Allan will be able to help not only Eidschun, but also everyone that visits Resilient Knights.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.