Snow showers diminish as arctic air filters in

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen some light snow showers throughout the day today. Those will continue to diminish throughout the evening...as will our temperatures as well. That’s why our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The last of the snow showers will continue working out of the region as we head through the remainder of the nighttime hours tonight. In their wake, frigid arctic air will filter in. Even with clouds overnight, low temperatures will drop big time, back into the lower teens for overnight lows tonight. That’ll make sure anything on the ground stays there for a little while!

Cold air continues as short-lived high pressure works back in for Saturday. That should help skies continue to clear as temperatures stay chilly, with many having trouble getting back into the 30s for daytime highs. Another cold one expected for Saturday night with lows falling back into the upper teens and lower 20s yet again thanks to clear skies.

Milder into the New Week

A pattern flip is on the way as we head into the new week along with plenty of sunshine to get it started. Sunshine continues into Sunday with temperatures getting milder, back into the lower 40s...we’ll do a few degrees better, into the upper 40s on Monday.

Dry conditions continue as temperatures soar well above normal into the middle and upper 50s with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, though clouds will be increasing ahead of a strong cold front. That could give us a shot at some showers or even storms as we head into the end of next week.

