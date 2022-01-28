Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - In August 2021, Kentucky Power filed paperwork with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, announcing a proposal to build a new transmission line near the Garrett community of Floyd County, connecting with 15 miles of new line from Hays Branch in Floyd County to Soft Shell in Knott County.

That proposal, according to Kentucky Power officials, includes a 100 foot right-of-way request for the properties in the path of the project- or more if required for specific areas- as the company works to retire around 25 miles of old lines and structures.

“This is a significant, and much needed investment in the electrical infrastructure, ultimately improving reliability for customers in Eastern Kentucky,” said Cynthia Wiseman, VP of External Affairs and Customer Services.

And while the company says this new line is the best route for bringing better connectivity to the people in the area, at least one property owner is not as excited about the prospect.

“It’s a prideful thing that I’ve tried to make this the (most beautiful) place in the world for my grandkids for people to come and enjoy it,” said Brent Allen.

Allen’s family has owned their property near Floyd Central High School since the 1800s. Now, with the project threatening to take part of that property, he is unsure how to feel.

“I‘ve spent thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars to do that, and I’m at the age to where that the fight’s just about out of me,” he said.

Allen submitted a request to intervene to the PSC in November, citing several reasons. He claims the company never surveyed his property in the pursuit of creating its plans, adding that the map used by the company in its exhibits to the PSC was out of date. He said the company was going “entirely out of the way” with its path, when a simpler route is available that does not impact his home.

“I have been demeaned by them, simply because they said I don’t know how to make a motion like an attorney,” he said. “I don’t want to be an attorney.”

Allen also claims there are Indiana bats on the property that should be protected, a historical “Daniel Boone Rock” that is marked as a historical marker, and a natural gas line that would be in danger if the transmission line goes as planned.

More than that, Allen said, the environmental impact of the silt drainage and possible radiation would destroy the ponds and fish he has been maintaining for years. He said, now, at 72, he only has one thing left to give his family: the property he has worked on his entire life.

“Basically, the ponds and the yard and the bottoms and the trees will all be gone. And it’s sad,” he said.

Though Kentucky Power’s representatives claimed the location and health concerns brought up by Allen are not things that weigh into the PSC’s determination of need for the area, the commission granted Allen’s request for intervention.

Still, Allen fears the commission and the company are not taking his concerns seriously and the company is not being fully transparent. He feels powerless, requesting a local hearing instead of a Frankfort hearing, so he can share his testimony in person.

“If this can happen to me, it can happen to you,” he said. “The only thing I have left to give my grandkids- I have I have four grandkids- it is what that I have left. And once that they take this? I don’t know what to say. It’s sad.”

Kentucky Power representatives told WYMT they are aware of Allen’s concerns and feel the project is still in the best interest of all involved. If the project is approved, officials say the company will follow all environmental laws and regulations.

“This is a significant, and much needed investment in the electrical infrastructure, ultimately improving reliability for customers in Eastern Kentucky,” said Wiseman. “We take siting these lines very seriously and make it a priority to involve landowners and other stakeholders. The project team determined the proposed route for this project after reviewing future land use, environmental impacts and input gathered through landowner feedback, virtual community open houses, and landowner meetings. The project was announced nearly a year ago. We are aware of the concerns that have been raised by Mr. Allen and will continue to work through them as part of the PSC’s regulatory process.”

The company has until January 28 to complete and file its rebuttal testimony for the PSC. After that, a public hearing will be scheduled. You can follow the case here.

