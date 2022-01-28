Program Alert: WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I Friday Evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a programming alert we would like to pass along to you this evening.

Due to CBS Sports coverage of the Third Round of the Farmer’s Insurance Open Golf Tournament, which begins at 5:00 p.m. on WYMT, Mountain News at 5:30 and Mountain News at 6:00 will air on our second channel, Heroes & Icons.

Heroes & Icons can be found over-the-air on channel 57.2 and is available on many cable providers that also carry WYMT. Check your local listings for the channel number on your cable provider. For those who do not have access to H&I, you can watch our newscasts on our second livestream here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Thank you for watching WYMT!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.