Powell County awarded emergency road aid funds

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Friday that the Powell County Fiscal Court will get money to help repair sections of Star Gap Road.

The $33,784 comes from the County Road Aid emergency funds.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Powell County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

