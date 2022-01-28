Advertisement

Powell County awarded emergency road aid funds

KYTC (gfx)
KYTC (gfx)(KYTC)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Friday that the Powell County Fiscal Court will get money to help repair sections of Star Gap Road.

The $33,784 comes from the County Road Aid emergency funds.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Powell County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday...
Snow chance looms ahead of another warmup
Police sirens
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim

Latest News

Allan the service dog
Southeastern Kentucky veteran gets specially trained service dog
A virtual public meeting was held Thursday to discuss safety at the Panbowl Lake Dam.
Virtual meeting discusses safety at Panbowl Lake in Jackson
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear: Projects expected to create more than 1,000 jobs
Christ's Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday - 11:00 p.m.
Christ's Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday - 11:00 p.m.