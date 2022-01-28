Pikeville holds off late rally by West Carter to advance to Girls All “A” Semifinals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Panthers pulled out a nail bitter against West Carter to advance to the All “A” semifinals.

The Lady Comets went on a furious rally in the final minutes to cut the game to within one. Pikeville made their free throws down the stretch to pull out the win.

Trinity Rowe led the Pikeville with 16 points. Kyrea Thornsbury added 14 points.

The Lady Panthers will take on Owensboro Catholic on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

