First responders mourn loss of London Police Officer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Laurel County and across Southern and Eastern Kentucky are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Travis Hurley, an officer with the London Police Department, died Thursday night.

According to East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, he retired as a lieutenant with London PD, but had recently come back as a School Resource Officer. He was also a former K9 handler.

No cause of death was released, but several social media reports indicate Hurley was battling COVID-19.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was one of the first to offer condolences on their Facebook page.

The Laurel County Fire Department also joined in the condolences, saying “London has suffered a great loss tonight.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.