Late comeback lifts Breathitt County over Lyon County in All “A” opener

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a comeback for the ages for Breathitt County.

The Bobcats game back by as much as 11 points down in the fourth quarter to pick up a 62-60 win over Lyon County to advance to the All “A” State Quarterfinals.

Christian Collins led Breathitt County with a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds). Austin Sperry led the scoring effort with 18 points.

The Bobcats will take on the winner of the Covington Holy Cross-Sayre game on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

