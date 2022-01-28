Advertisement

KSP trooper shot in Cynthiana

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the Delta Court area.

We don’t know the extent of the trooper’s injuries, but KSP officials tell us the trooper was responsive after the shooting when he was taken to a local hospital.

We’re told he has since been transferred to UK Hospital. Lexington police helped escort the ambulance to the hospital.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

No other details are available right now, but this is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

