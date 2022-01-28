KSP looking for missing Perry County man

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, Post 13, in Hazard is looking for a missing man.

Dustin B. Sexton, 35, was reported missing by his family on September 11. Police said he was last seen on July 19, 2021.

Sexton is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you can call 606-435-6069.

