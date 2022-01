RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After an abysmal first half, the Harlan Green Dragons saved their best play for last.

After trailing 20-15 at halftime, Harlan came back to beat Campbellsville 47-41 to advance to the All “A” Quarterfinals.

The Green Dragons will take on Bracken County on Friday at 8 p.m.

