Gov. Andy Beshear: Projects expected to create more than 1,000 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has landed new economic development projects expected to deliver more than 1,000 jobs and nearly $161 million in investments.

He said the announcements reach across multiple key industries.

Beshear announced continued growth in agritech, as 80 Acres Farms moves forward with plans to locate a new “vertical farming” facility in Boone County.

The project will create 125 jobs with a $74 million investment.

Levi Strauss & Co. will establish an e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating about 300 jobs.

Confluent Health plans to relocate and expand its headquarters in Louisville, a project creating 350 full-time jobs.

