Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear: Projects expected to create more than 1,000 jobs

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has landed new economic development projects expected to deliver more than 1,000 jobs and nearly $161 million in investments.

He said the announcements reach across multiple key industries.

Beshear announced continued growth in agritech, as 80 Acres Farms moves forward with plans to locate a new “vertical farming” facility in Boone County.

The project will create 125 jobs with a $74 million investment.

Levi Strauss & Co. will establish an e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating about 300 jobs.

Confluent Health plans to relocate and expand its headquarters in Louisville, a project creating 350 full-time jobs.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday...
Snow chance looms ahead of another warmup
Police sirens
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating

Latest News

London Police Officer
London Police Officer
Christ's Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday - 11:00 p.m.
Christ's Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday - 11:00 p.m.
London Police Officer Travis Hurley died Thursday Night, January 27, 2022
First responders mourn loss of London Police Officer
COVID-19 test kit safety tips