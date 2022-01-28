Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces slight drop in positivity rate despite more than 15,000 new cases

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 15,822 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,140,887.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 30.5%.

3,780 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,453 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 446 people remain in the ICU, with 254 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 34 new deaths.

McCracken County leads the state with an incidence rate of 389.4.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

