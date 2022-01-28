Goodwill wheels out new location in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Goodwill celebrated its grand opening in Pikeville Friday, bringing employees and community members to the new Lee Avenue store to see what it has to offer.

The space, an expansion on the former Coal Run location, opened its doors next to Buffalo Wild Wings. The new building includes a drive-thru donation lane, a larger sales floor, and a bigger work space for employees to sort through donations.

“We have had a tremendous growth in community support, in the form of donations of bags of clothing and household goods, over the last few years. And that is mother’s milk to us. We have to have that to make a store really hum,” said President and CEO Amy Luttrell.

Officials with the company say it is about more than a bigger building, it is about expanding on a promise to the people of Pike County.

“This is just another way that we can communicate to Pikeville and Pike County our level of investment,” said Luttrell. “We have these stores so that we can carry out our mission. Which is to help people find a pathway out of poverty.”

She said the stores not only do that by offering discounted items to those in need, but by creating new jobs and opportunities within the Goodwill industry as a while.

“So, we have all kinds of services that help us do that and the stores are such an integral part of that,” Luttrell said. “We want people in Pikeville who are looking for a hand-up, to build a better life for themselves, to know that you can be in touch with us and we’ll have that hand-up available to you.”

The growth of the retail space, according to Luttrell, is a direct investment in the mission to help Pikeville “purchase with a purpose.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.