Advertisement

Firefighters Fund donating fire engines to local fire departments

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is donating 3 fire engines to fire departments in the area.

One is going to the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department, one is going to the Sandy Hook Fire Department in Elliott County and the third one is going to Vincent Volunteer Fire Department in Owsley County.

The Lee County department will also be getting turnout gear, air tanks, SCBA packs, hand tools and flashlights.

Public Information Officer Tyler Phillips said they are appreciative of the donation.

They want to thank the foundation for their service and dedication to firefighters everywhere.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday...
Snow chance looms ahead of another warmup
Police sirens
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim

Latest News

Beattyville FD
Fire crews prepare for winter weather in Eastern Kentucky
Nick Wilson, along with other castaways, were at KSBar and Grill to watch the premiere of...
Survivor winner Nick Wilson to run unopposed for Kentucky’s 82nd House District seat
KYTC (gfx)
Powell County awarded emergency road aid funds
Allan the service dog
Southeastern Kentucky veteran gets specially trained service dog