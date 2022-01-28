Firefighters Fund donating fire engines to local fire departments

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is donating 3 fire engines to fire departments in the area.

One is going to the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department, one is going to the Sandy Hook Fire Department in Elliott County and the third one is going to Vincent Volunteer Fire Department in Owsley County.

The Lee County department will also be getting turnout gear, air tanks, SCBA packs, hand tools and flashlights.

Public Information Officer Tyler Phillips said they are appreciative of the donation.

They want to thank the foundation for their service and dedication to firefighters everywhere.

