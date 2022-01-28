Fire crews prepare for winter weather in Eastern Kentucky

BEATYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With potential severe weather on the way, members of the Beattyville Fire Department are getting ready.

They have equipment calibrated and engines ready to go. Department officials said they were already prepared given the past instances of severe weather.

Assistant Chief Tyler Phillips said they know the areas that will be hit the hardest. He asked everyone to be ready for power outages.

“Bottled water is easily accessible...have it inside the house,” said Phillips. Have a way to cook some food that doesn’t need to be cooked so that you can eat. Absolutely...have an alternate heating source when the temperatures drop below freezing for extended period of time. Overnight...it can get very cold and very dangerous.”

Phillips says they work closely with Emergency Management during any severe weather.

