Another round of snow showers to end the work week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This busy forecast continues with another round of snow showers and frigid temperatures to end the work week.

Today through Saturday

Scattered snow showers will be possible throughout your Friday. We stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-to-lower-30s. We are not expecting major impacts from this system; however, slick spots on the roads will be possible. Please drive slowly if you have to be out and use plenty of caution.

Winter Weather Advisory (WYMT)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties in purple.

For Rowan, Menifee, and Powell counties, the advisory expires at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

For everyone else, the Winter Weather Advisory expires on Saturday morning.

The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday morning, January 29, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Our snowfall forecast has not changed. For most of us, we are expecting between a dusting and 2″ (areas in light blue).

For those higher elevations (areas in dark blue), we are expecting 1-3″.

Again, we are not expecting widespread impacts from this winter system, but difficult travel is possible in spots, so use plenty of caution on the roads.

Scattered snow showers stick around into the evening, but we begin to dry out and clear out through the overnight hours. Another frigid night is on tap with lows falling into the lower teens and upper single digits in spots. Wind chills between 0° and -5° will be possible, too.

On Saturday, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. We stay below freezing with highs topping out in the mid-20s. Again, lows fall into the mid-teens.

Drying Out/Warming Up

A change in our weather pattern will lead to us drying out and warming up by next week.

On Sunday, we stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs reach the low-40s.

We get even warmer on Monday. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Tuesday. Highs reach the mid-50s across the mountains!

Our Next Weather System

Our next chance of rain looks to come during the middle of next week.

We stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs stay in the mid-50s on Wednesday.

On Thursday, temperatures start in the mid-50s, but plummet into the upper-20s by the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.