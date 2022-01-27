Wednesday’s scores from across the Mountains

Here are Wednesday’s from across the Mountains.

BOYS

Jenkins 68, Hurley (Va.) 41

Johnson Central 71, East Ridge 49

Madison Southern 76, Somerset 45

Perry Central 57, Letcher Central 42

GIRLS

Belfry 63, Jenkins 31

Jackson County 44, Cumberland County 28 (All “A” Classic First Round)

Leslie County 62, Harlan County 56

Pikeville 63, Danville Christian 32 (All “A” Classic First Round)

Powell County 56, Nicholas County 50

Red Bird 57, June Buchanan 46

Russell 50, Morgan County 44

West Carter 53, Knott Central 49 (All “A” Classic First Round)

