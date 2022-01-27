Wednesday’s scores from across the Mountains
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Here are Wednesday’s from across the Mountains.
BOYS
Jenkins 68, Hurley (Va.) 41
Johnson Central 71, East Ridge 49
Madison Southern 76, Somerset 45
Perry Central 57, Letcher Central 42
GIRLS
Belfry 63, Jenkins 31
Jackson County 44, Cumberland County 28 (All “A” Classic First Round)
Leslie County 62, Harlan County 56
Pikeville 63, Danville Christian 32 (All “A” Classic First Round)
Powell County 56, Nicholas County 50
Red Bird 57, June Buchanan 46
Russell 50, Morgan County 44
West Carter 53, Knott Central 49 (All “A” Classic First Round)
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.