Two in custody after Johnson County chase ends in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase across county lines.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department tell WYMT that they pulled over a car alleged to have been stolen when the car took off.

The occupants led multiple Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase across the county line into Martin County.

The chase ended when the driver of the car crashed into a Martin County Constable.

We currently do not know the names of those arrested.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

