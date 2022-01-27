Two in custody after Johnson County chase ends in Martin County
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase across county lines.
Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department tell WYMT that they pulled over a car alleged to have been stolen when the car took off.
The occupants led multiple Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase across the county line into Martin County.
The chase ended when the driver of the car crashed into a Martin County Constable.
We currently do not know the names of those arrested.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
