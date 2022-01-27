Advertisement

Two in custody after Johnson County chase ends in Martin County

Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase across county lines.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department tell WYMT that they pulled over a car alleged to have been stolen when the car took off.

The occupants led multiple Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase across the county line into Martin County.

The chase ended when the driver of the car crashed into a Martin County Constable.

We currently do not know the names of those arrested.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

