Snow chance looms ahead of another warmup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve gotten back above normal weatherwise today thanks to high pressure scooting to the east, allowing sunshine and southerly winds. That’s a trend that will generally continue...except for tomorrow.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As our front draws closer to the region, clouds will continue to increase during the nighttime hours. And depending on how much moisture we get surging ahead of this front, we could see snow showers break out as early as late Thursday night. Lows don’t get too, too cold, falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Snow showers continue off and on through the day on Friday, leading to some light accumulations in spots. Most areas will see an inch or less, but the highest elevations will see two to three inches at most.

The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday morning, January 29, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

This will help drag overnight lows down into the middle to upper teens with a little bit of snow on the ground.

The Weekend and Beyond

With a little bit of snow on the ground and high pressure in place, it’ll be another chilly day on Saturday, even with full sunshine. Daytime highs will struggle to make it back to 30° despite the sunshine. Clear skies continue as well, with overnight lows dropping back into the middle and upper teens.

The dry trend continues to finish up the weekend and even run right into the work week! It’ll also coincide with a change in our overall weather pattern as well, with highs back in the 40s for Sunday and Monday and even getting up into the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We’ll just have to keep an eye on a few showers trying to work our way for the middle and end of next week.

