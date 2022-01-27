Advertisement

Small businesses in Richmond get major boost from All-A Classic

The All-A Classic in Richmond is on day two of the five-day basketball tournament.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The All-A Classic in Richmond is on day two of the five-day basketball tournament. As fans from across the commonwealth stay in Madison County for the event, small businesses are reaping the benefit.

“For us, we get about a 10-20% increase whenever the All-A is in town,” said Adam Griggs, manager of Soft Shoe in Richmond. “We really do look out for one another and try to plug other businesses anytime we get.”

RELATED >> A ‘more normal’ All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond

Purdy’s Coffee Co., a coffee shop in Richmond, was shut down for two years because of COVID-19, but basketball has the small business on the rebound.

“We always had a 10-15% increase that we saw from the All-A Classic being in town,” said Kristin Purdy, with Purdy’s.

Lori Murphy-Tatum, the executive director of Richmond Tourism, says hoops fans bring in $1 million to the city.

“Anytime you have visitors spending that money turns around seven times so being able to have all these folks in town, it’s new business for you,” Murphy-Tatum said.

Murphy-Tatum said all of the hotels in Richmond and Berea are booked. She said overall, business in the area increases 25-30% when the tournament is in town. It’s a 75% increase from last year, as the event was shortened due to bad weather.

The All-A Classic runs through Sunday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask
Several Kentucky superintendents leaving the job from COVID, political pressure
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs
Gavel
Harlan County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

Kentucky Power officials say the proposed "Garrett Transmission Project" is a much needed...
Proposed Kentucky Power project leaves Floyd County man feeling powerless
Brand new trailers will serve as the most stable housing some tornado survivors will have...
Trailers heading to western Ky. to serve as temporary housing for tornado victims
JCSO
Two in custody after Johnson County chase ends in Martin County - 4:30pm
Maple Syrup at 5:30pm
Maple Syrup at 5:30pm