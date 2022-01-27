Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Letcher County man

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man that’s been missing since mid-January.

45-year-old Randall “Joe” Donnelly was last seen on January 14th leaving the Isom Double Kwik on foot. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants with red stripes on the side.

Donnelly is described as having brown and gray hair with brown eyes, standing five feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has tattoos of names on his arms and a star on his neck.

If you know anything about where he may be, you can call Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines at (606) 634-2940, or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.