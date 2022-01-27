Redrawn district: Top Kentucky state Democrat ends reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky’s top-ranking state House Democrat has announced she will not seek reelection this year, saying she does not want to stand in the way of a “person of color” being elected in her newly redrawn Louisville-area district where African-Americans make up nearly 50% of the voting-age population.

State Rep. Joni Jenkins, who is white, said Wednesday she will maintain her legislative seat and caucus leadership through her term. She withdrew a day after the filing deadline for candidates to run in this year’s primary.

GOP supermajorities in Kentucky’s legislature passed a House redistricting map recently though it’s facing a court challenge.

A Black Democratic woman was the only other candidate to file to run in Jenkin’s district.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.