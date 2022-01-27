Advertisement

Redrawn district: Top Kentucky state Democrat ends reelection bid

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky’s top-ranking state House Democrat has announced she will not seek reelection this year, saying she does not want to stand in the way of a “person of color” being elected in her newly redrawn Louisville-area district where African-Americans make up nearly 50% of the voting-age population.

State Rep. Joni Jenkins, who is white, said Wednesday she will maintain her legislative seat and caucus leadership through her term. She withdrew a day after the filing deadline for candidates to run in this year’s primary.

GOP supermajorities in Kentucky’s legislature passed a House redistricting map recently though it’s facing a court challenge.

A Black Democratic woman was the only other candidate to file to run in Jenkin’s district.

