Quick warm-up before snow showers return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A nice day is in store with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. However, another round of snow showers is on the way by the end of the work week.

Today through Friday

A comfortable day is on tap! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the mid-40s.

Into tonight, clouds increase across the mountains. We could see some snow showers, especially late. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

Snow showers are likely on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the lower-30s. Some light accumulation is possible, but we are not expecting major impacts.

First call for snow valid from late Thursday, January 27 through early Saturday, January 29, 2022 (WYMT Weather)

For most of us (light blue counties), snow totals between a dusting and 2″ is possible. Higher snow totals are possible in our higher elevations (dark blue areas) near the KY/TN/VA/WV border. Here, we could see 1-3″.

The Weekend

The weekend is looking pretty good.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. However, it will be cold. Highs only top out in the upper-20s with lows falling into the mid-teens.

On Sunday, we remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer as we top out in the lower-40s! Lows fall into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

We look to stay dry into the beginning of your next work week.

Partly cloudy skies continue into Monday with highs reaching the mid-40s.

Clouds increase across the mountains on Tuesday, but we stay dry. Temperatures warm into the mid-50s!

Our next chance of rain looks to come on Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs stay in the mid-50s.

