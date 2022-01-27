Perry County man arrested on drug charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post announcing the arrest of a man during ongoing investigation.

The post said Benjamin Todd Mobelini was arrested following a traffic stop and search warrant.

Police said they found a large amount of meth and fentanyl in the car during the stop. In the house, they said they found more drugs and weapons.

Mobelini was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Detention Center.

