Medium-term housing updates to be announced for Western Kentucky storm survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that there will be travel trailers going to the western parts of the Commonwealth in the near future to help house people displaced by the recent tornadoes.

The trailers are part of the Commonwealth Shelter Program, which was funded by House Bill 5.

The Governor gave an update about the progress of the program, adding that one of the trailers will be in Frankfort on Thursday to show what will be available to survivors.

