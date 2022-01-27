Advertisement

Letcher County farm prepares for Kentucky Maple Syrup Day

Local farm gets ready for Maple Syrup Day
Local farm gets ready for Maple Syrup Day(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky farm in Letcher County is preparing for Kentucky Maple Syrup Day.

In partnership with the University of Kentucky, SouthDown Farms will be hosting tours.

The goal is to showcase the rich history of maple syrup production in Kentucky and give people tips on how to begin their own syrup farm.

Co-Owner, Seth Long, said it is a profitable business.

“It’s a great enterprise for farmers because we like to say every farm has a hill,” said Long. “The whole farm can’t be planted but there’s maple trees on it. It’s a great thing for farmers to consider.”

12 other farms across Kentucky will be participating in the event.

Tours begin at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 5th.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask
Several Kentucky superintendents leaving the job from COVID, political pressure
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs
Gavel
Harlan County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

‘It’s a job that is very rewarding’: Owsley County Schools Superintendent says he is retiring
‘It’s a job that is very rewarding’: Owsley County Schools Superintendent says he is retiring
Bill to make porch piracy a felony advances through Kentucky legislature
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
Donors are asked to bring canned food to Christ's Hands in Harlan between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Christ’s Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday