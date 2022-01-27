Letcher County farm prepares for Kentucky Maple Syrup Day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky farm in Letcher County is preparing for Kentucky Maple Syrup Day.

In partnership with the University of Kentucky, SouthDown Farms will be hosting tours.

The goal is to showcase the rich history of maple syrup production in Kentucky and give people tips on how to begin their own syrup farm.

Co-Owner, Seth Long, said it is a profitable business.

“It’s a great enterprise for farmers because we like to say every farm has a hill,” said Long. “The whole farm can’t be planted but there’s maple trees on it. It’s a great thing for farmers to consider.”

12 other farms across Kentucky will be participating in the event.

Tours begin at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 5th.

