Advertisement

Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates

(WJHG)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are taking aim at reversing the state’s chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect.

Legislation to bolster prevention efforts won approval Wednesday from the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, sending it to the full Senate.

Sen. Ralph Alvarado said it is probably the most important bill lawmakers will take up this year.

He is a co-sponsor of the bill.

A key portion of the measure would expand family preservation services to work with families when children are considered at moderate risk of being removed from the home.

The goal is the early intervention will head off potential abuse or neglect.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask
Several Kentucky superintendents leaving the job from COVID, political pressure
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs
Gavel
Harlan County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

Police sirens
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim
Floyd County Sheriff's Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim - 11:00 p.m.
Two in custody after Johnson County chase ends in Martin County - 11:00 p.m.
Two in custody after Johnson County chase ends in Martin County - 11:00 p.m.
Randall "Joe" Donnelly was last seen walking away from the Isom Double Kwik on January 14, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Letcher County man