KSP arrests Kentucky man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Herald Leader News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (Herald Leader/WYMT) - A Madison County man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested on Tuesday, deputies said.

WYMT media partner the Lexington Herald Leader reports, Burl Hollon of Waco was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation while Kentucky State Police made the arrest.

We are told no other details have been released about Hollon’s case.

