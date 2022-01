RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - In their second-ever trip to the All “A” Classic, Knott Central’s stay was cut short.

The Lady Patriots fell to West Carter 53-49 in the first round of the All “A”.

Kylie Gayheart and Pressley Fletcher both led Knott Central with 12 points. Abby Maggard also finished in double figures with 11.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.