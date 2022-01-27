‘It’s a job that is very rewarding’: Owsley County Schools Superintendent says he is retiring

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than 30 years in the education field, Owsley County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Bobrowksi plans to retire.

”Middle school-certified, kind of brought up in that area,” he said. “I could also teach some high school classes with some that certification taught there, did that for several several years, coached baseball, basketball.”

His love for teaching and students shines through every day the doors open.

”It’s been a tough job, it’s a challenging job, but it’s a fun job,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve never regretted one minute.”

He has served as superintendent for 11 years and worked every day to advance learning for his students.

”We really tried our best, I think, to create a better learning atmosphere for kids,” he said. “Utilizing technology and then utilizing the strengths that we have with our interconnectedness that we have with our fiber.”

An empty field on the high school’s campus is usually full of crops during warmer months. It is to help students learn the value of learning.

”Allow our kids to learn skills that they might not be familiar with, or who were familiar with it and can be all-stars,” he said.

He said he believes it is time to let a new superintendent come in.

”It’s a job that is very rewarding,” he said. “It’s very challenging and it’s also one in which you just don’t know what the next situation is going to be”

”Owsley County folks have always been the type of individuals that, you know, we are often friending each other and we’re often doing things that helps each other,” he added. “I think that carries through the whole program.”

Dr. Bobrowksi’s last day is September 1, 2022.

You can read his letter to the school district here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.