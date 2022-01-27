Floyd County Sheriff’s Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Resources for victims are available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline and local law enforcement.

The sexual assault shelter through Mountain Comprehensive Care Center may be reached at (606) 886-1716.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said a recent investigation into suspected sex trafficking was a community effort.

”Mountain Comprehensive Care Center has specialists that helped us with this and even the jail,” said Sheriff Hunt.

Trained professionals in identifying human trafficking said there are signs to look out for.

People using multiples names, long stays in hotels and motels without a clear purpose, a disconnect from the community and bursts of irritability.

”When deputies approached her she seemed to be coherent and you could talk to her but when you asked her certain questions she became a different person,” explained Sheriff Hunt. “She became more apprehensive to talk to you. She would get violent.”

One specialist from Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us there can be a visual identifier on some victims.

”They are branded,” she said. “And they have tattoos and that marks the ownership of the person that would be trafficking them.”

Freeing victims is only the first part of a long process.

”They come in presenting a lot of trauma and then we meet them where they are and start to work from there,” she said.

Sheriff Hunt said combatting these crimes requires a vigilant community.

”They’re trapped,” said Sheriff Hunt. “These victims are really trapped in this situation and they need our help to get them out of it and get them back on the right path and to get them to the people that love them and support them and the they need in their life.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.