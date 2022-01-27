Advertisement

East Tenn. group looking for owner of missing blind miniature horse

Representatives with Horse Haven Tennessee found a blind miniature horse in Claiborne County Thursday that they think might belong to someone.
Representatives with Horse Haven Tennessee found a blind miniature horse in Claiborne County Thursday they think might belong to someone.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with Horse Haven Tennessee found a blind miniature horse in Claiborne County Thursday and they think she might belong to someone.

“She’s absolutely terrified and she was obviously someone’s pet at one time,” said Ashley Ford with the group.

Kayla Adams, another representative with Horse Haven told WVLT News that the horse was wandering for about six months with a herd of cattle. The group was called in by the property owner when the horse showed up, she said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-609-4030.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
The snowfall forecast valid from late Thursday night, January 27 through early Saturday...
Snow chance looms ahead of another warmup
Police sirens
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office helps identify potential human trafficking victim
Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating

Latest News

A virtual public meeting was held Thursday to discuss safety at the Panbowl Lake Dam.
Virtual meeting discusses safety at Panbowl Lake in Jackson
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear: Projects expected to create more than 1,000 jobs
London Police Officer
London Police Officer
Christ's Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday - 11:00 p.m.
Christ's Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday - 11:00 p.m.
London Police Officer Travis Hurley died Thursday Night, January 27, 2022
First responders mourn loss of London Police Officer